Carolina Panthers release quarterback Baker Mayfield

The Panthers traded a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in July for the former No. 1 overall pick.
Mayfield can now be picked up by any other team and there’s speculation right now that San Francisco could be on the top of that list.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers announced the team has parted ways with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The news of Mayfield’s release comes after Coach Steve Wilks announced Monday morning that PJ Walker would be the backup to Sam Darnold in this weekend’s upcoming game against Seattle.

The Panthers traded a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in July for the former No. 1 overall pick and he never quite lived up to the expectations the team had for him.

Mayfield started the first five games of the season, but only won against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3.

He completed 57.8% of his passes for 1,313 yards, with six touchdowns and six interceptions, for a 74.4 rating, according to the Panthers.

Mayfield can now be picked up by any other team and there’s speculation right now that San Francisco could be on the top of that list.

