20-year-old arrested in connection to Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -A 20-year-old woman was arrested in Petersburg after another woman was injured in a shooting.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, police were called to the Hill Terrace Apartments in the 1500 block of Halifax Street just before 6 p.m. on the report of a person shot.

The female victim was taken to the hospital before police arrived, and she was later airlifted to another hospital due to her life-threatening injuries.

Officials say Nia Duval was detained at the scene and charged with aggravated assault and firearm use in the commission of a felony.

