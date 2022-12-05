20-year-old arrested in connection to Petersburg shooting
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -A 20-year-old woman was arrested in Petersburg after another woman was injured in a shooting.
On Sunday, Dec. 4, police were called to the Hill Terrace Apartments in the 1500 block of Halifax Street just before 6 p.m. on the report of a person shot.
The female victim was taken to the hospital before police arrived, and she was later airlifted to another hospital due to her life-threatening injuries.
Officials say Nia Duval was detained at the scene and charged with aggravated assault and firearm use in the commission of a felony.
