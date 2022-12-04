Angel Tree
Woman killed in hit and run on Chamberlayne Avenue

Police say a second vehicle is believed to have been involved and detectives are asking for the community's help to provide additional information.
Police say a second vehicle is believed to have been involved and detectives are asking for the community’s help to provide additional information.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was pronounced dead on the scene following a fatal collision on the 1400 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

Richmond Police were called on Friday, Dec 2. shortly before 9:30 p.m. due to reports of a person being struck in the roadway.

When police arrived they found a woman identified as 64-year-old Nancy Johnson unresponsive, lying in the northbound travel lane.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation however police believe a second vehicle was also involved in the accident.

Investigators are asking for the community’s help anyone with information is asked to contact crime stoppers at 804-780-1000

