Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

UVA event raises money for families of football players who were killed

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thousands gathered the University of Virginia’s Lighting of the Lawn event Thursday, December 1. This year’s festivity took on a somber tone as it also honored the student-athletes who died last month.

Proceeds from a raffle are going to help the families of Lavel Davis, Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Deven Chandler.

“We actually ended up raising a little over $1,000 for the families, which we’re really excited about,” Lighting of the Lawn Co-Chair Alex Vogel said.

This event was a way to show support and strength as students are trying to come to terms with the tragedy on November 13.

“We all, you know, didn’t really know how to react at first. It was pretty scary, and then that obviously continued into the next morning,” Vogel said.

He says the energy at this year’s Lighting of the Lawn was really special, and the event’s committee re-programed parts to match recent feelings.

“The most important thing that we did, I think, was we included the [football players’] numbers on the balance sheet over there, which I thought was really special and they remained lit throughout the entirety of the show,” Voegel said.

More than 13,000 people attended, drawing a larger crowd than last year’s Lighting of the Lawn.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting in a Henrico Walmart parking lot.
News to Know for Dec. 2: Teen shot to death in Walmart parking lot; First Mpox death in Va.; RVA & Shockoe Illuminates return
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
The $132 million I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project is adding three additional...
Bridge opening expected to cause heavy traffic on I-95N near Fredericksburg
Homes across Central Virginia are decked out for the holidays once again in 2022.
2022 Holiday Homes: A guide to dazzling displays in Central Va.
Police say a second vehicle is believed to have been involved and detectives are asking for the...
Woman killed in hit and run on Chamberlayne Avenue

Latest News

The cheapest station in Richmond is $2.94 per gallon Monday
Richmond gas prices fall 10 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy
You may have spotted a new billboard turning heads in Carytown. Many say the sign's messaging...
News to Know for Dec. 5: Bridge opening expected to cause heavy traffic on I-95 N; Carytown billboard stirs up controversy; State Crime Commission meeting
The sign includes a link that leads to a website containing content some consider offensive....
Carytown billboard has community upset
Real estate and property taxes are due for some residents
State Crime Commission to discuss DUI laws
State Crime Commission to discuss DUI laws