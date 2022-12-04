UVA event raises money for families of football players who were killed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thousands gathered the University of Virginia’s Lighting of the Lawn event Thursday, December 1. This year’s festivity took on a somber tone as it also honored the student-athletes who died last month.

Proceeds from a raffle are going to help the families of Lavel Davis, Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Deven Chandler.

“We actually ended up raising a little over $1,000 for the families, which we’re really excited about,” Lighting of the Lawn Co-Chair Alex Vogel said.

This event was a way to show support and strength as students are trying to come to terms with the tragedy on November 13.

“We all, you know, didn’t really know how to react at first. It was pretty scary, and then that obviously continued into the next morning,” Vogel said.

He says the energy at this year’s Lighting of the Lawn was really special, and the event’s committee re-programed parts to match recent feelings.

“The most important thing that we did, I think, was we included the [football players’] numbers on the balance sheet over there, which I thought was really special and they remained lit throughout the entirety of the show,” Voegel said.

More than 13,000 people attended, drawing a larger crowd than last year’s Lighting of the Lawn.

