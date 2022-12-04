Richmond Alternative School building celebrates 100 years

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Alternative School building is celebrating 100 years of educating and guiding young Richmonders who have faced challenges throughout their academic journey.

“Our overall mission of Richmond Alternative School is to support students that are sometimes overlooked and underserved our motto is just because you attend an alternative school doesn’t mean that you have to act alternative,” said Richmond Alternative School building principal Lamont Trotter.

The building that now houses the Richmond Alternative School also houses a significant piece of Jackson Ward’s history. It was the first Armstrong High School and was formerly Graves Middle School. It was also ACDC which served as an adult learning center.

“This is the building where so many historic figures who changed the makeup of Richmond went to school,” explained William McGee who is a former school administrator.

Those who were celebrating the centennial said that they’re proud to have memories in a building that has evolved through the decades.

“It is good to have a school that I can take care of. I love it I want to keep it in the historic area and this is my heart,” said one school custodian.

As the celebrations continue for the 100-year milestone people are also looking forward to the future.

“As we look to the next 10, 15, 20 years I believe that this building is a pillar here in Jackson Ward for many families to come to receive their educational services so as we commemorate 100 years here we know that this building will be standing for 100 more,” Trotter stated.

