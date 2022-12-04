Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Richmond Alternative School building celebrates 100 years

By Emily Yinger
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Alternative School building is celebrating 100 years of educating and guiding young Richmonders who have faced challenges throughout their academic journey.

“Our overall mission of Richmond Alternative School is to support students that are sometimes overlooked and underserved our motto is just because you attend an alternative school doesn’t mean that you have to act alternative,” said Richmond Alternative School building principal Lamont Trotter.

The building that now houses the Richmond Alternative School also houses a significant piece of Jackson Ward’s history. It was the first Armstrong High School and was formerly Graves Middle School. It was also ACDC which served as an adult learning center.

“This is the building where so many historic figures who changed the makeup of Richmond went to school,” explained William McGee who is a former school administrator.

Those who were celebrating the centennial said that they’re proud to have memories in a building that has evolved through the decades.

“It is good to have a school that I can take care of. I love it I want to keep it in the historic area and this is my heart,” said one school custodian.

As the celebrations continue for the 100-year milestone people are also looking forward to the future.

“As we look to the next 10, 15, 20 years I believe that this building is a pillar here in Jackson Ward for many families to come to receive their educational services so as we commemorate 100 years here we know that this building will be standing for 100 more,” Trotter stated.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trooper was caught in the door and dragged about 3 miles as the SUV drove up to 115 mph...
VSP trooper dragged by SUV along I-295 in Henrico, suspect arrested
An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting in a Henrico Walmart parking lot.
News to Know for Dec. 2: Teen shot to death in Walmart parking lot; First Mpox death in Va.; RVA & Shockoe Illuminates return
henrico hotels
‘Hotels are not meant for long-term living’: Henrico hotels raising public safety concerns
The suspect was on the scene when officers arrived and taken into custody without incident.
Man arrested for fatally shooting woman in Petersburg
Police say Kimora Fagbewesa, 18, hit the deputy as he went to approach her car during a traffic...
Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car

Latest News

Northbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane over multiple evenings, with a temporary...
Interstate bridge opening expected to cause heavy traffic along I-95 north near Fredericksburg Dec. 5 - 7
The trooper was caught in the door and dragged about 3 miles as the SUV drove up to 115 mph...
VSP trooper dragged by SUV along I-295 in Henrico, suspect arrested
The suspect was on the scene when officers arrived and taken into custody without incident.
Man arrested for fatally shooting woman in Petersburg
The 38-year-old man faces multiple charges pending at this time.
Suspect arrested after dragging state trooper on I-295