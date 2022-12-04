Angel Tree
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Liberty has officially made an announcement regarding Chadwell on the school’s social media channels:

EARLIER STORY: Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell has been tabbed as the next head football coach at Liberty University, according to ESPN, Sports Illustrated and the AP.

Unconfirmed details list the deal in the 5-7 year range at around $4 million per year.

Chadwell went 39-22 in four seasons at Coastal Carolina, with one conference title.

Liberty has not confirmed Chadwell at this time, but will be holding an introductory press briefing and formal announcement of the program’s next leader at 3 p.m. on Sunday. You can watch live within this article and on the WDBJ7 Facebook page.

