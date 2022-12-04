Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Dreamers Academy Foundation to host 4th annual toy drive

The Dreamers Academy Foundation Inc. is a non-profit organization founded by a group of...
The Dreamers Academy Foundation Inc. is a non-profit organization founded by a group of Richmond natives with the drive to create educational and athletic opportunities for economically disadvantaged students of Central Virginia.(Dreamers Academy Foundation)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Dreamers Academy Foundation to host 4th annual toy drive for the families in Richmond who may need a helping hand this holiday season.

DAF is a non-profit organization founded to create opportunities for economically disadvantaged students and under-resourced neighborhoods in central Virginia.

In an effort to collect as many donations as possible, the Richmond-based non-profit has collaborated with other organizations such as VCU, Richmond Flying Squirrels, The Spot, Robert Half and more to provide a positive holiday experience for children in Richmond.

Last year, DAF gave away over 500 toys to the Richmond community.

“We want to make sure that we continue to provide for our youth in the community, especially in the times that we are in right now. Every year we see growth and more support from our partners. We hope to continue to grow and make a bigger impact for years to come” said DAF’s Vice President James Crump-Wallace

Toy donations can be dropped off at Pig & Brew Restaurant, The Spot, or any of the other DAF-sponsored locations. An Amazon wish list has been created for those who cannot drop off donations, and monetary donations will be accepted online.

Donations will be distributed to children from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec.17 at New Life Deliverance Church located at 900 Decatur Street.

Volunteers are welcome to participate. To sign up or for more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting in a Henrico Walmart parking lot.
News to Know for Dec. 2: Teen shot to death in Walmart parking lot; First Mpox death in Va.; RVA & Shockoe Illuminates return
The trooper was caught in the door and dragged about 3 miles as the SUV drove up to 115 mph...
VSP trooper dragged by SUV along I-295 in Henrico, suspect arrested
henrico hotels
‘Hotels are not meant for long-term living’: Henrico hotels raising public safety concerns
The suspect was on the scene when officers arrived and taken into custody without incident.
Man arrested for fatally shooting woman in Petersburg
Police say Kimora Fagbewesa, 18, hit the deputy as he went to approach her car during a traffic...
Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car

Latest News

Richmond Alternative School
Richmond Alternative School building celebrates 100 years
Northbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane over multiple evenings, with a temporary...
Interstate bridge opening expected to cause heavy traffic along I-95 north near Fredericksburg Dec. 5 - 7
The trooper was caught in the door and dragged about 3 miles as the SUV drove up to 115 mph...
VSP trooper dragged by SUV along I-295 in Henrico, suspect arrested
The suspect was on the scene when officers arrived and taken into custody without incident.
Man arrested for fatally shooting woman in Petersburg