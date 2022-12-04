RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Dreamers Academy Foundation to host 4th annual toy drive for the families in Richmond who may need a helping hand this holiday season.

DAF is a non-profit organization founded to create opportunities for economically disadvantaged students and under-resourced neighborhoods in central Virginia.

In an effort to collect as many donations as possible, the Richmond-based non-profit has collaborated with other organizations such as VCU, Richmond Flying Squirrels, The Spot, Robert Half and more to provide a positive holiday experience for children in Richmond.

Last year, DAF gave away over 500 toys to the Richmond community.

“We want to make sure that we continue to provide for our youth in the community, especially in the times that we are in right now. Every year we see growth and more support from our partners. We hope to continue to grow and make a bigger impact for years to come” said DAF’s Vice President James Crump-Wallace

Toy donations can be dropped off at Pig & Brew Restaurant, The Spot, or any of the other DAF-sponsored locations. An Amazon wish list has been created for those who cannot drop off donations, and monetary donations will be accepted online.

Donations will be distributed to children from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec.17 at New Life Deliverance Church located at 900 Decatur Street.

Volunteers are welcome to participate. To sign up or for more information, click here.

