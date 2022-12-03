VSP trooper dragged by SUV along I-295 in Henrico, suspect arrested

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -State police arrested a 38-year-old man after officials say he trapped a state trooper in his passenger door, dragging him along I-295 Friday afternoon.

At 4:08 p.m. on Dec. 2, a Virginia State Police Trooper saw a 2021 Mazda CX-30 SUV speeding south on I-295 in Henrico County. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, and the SUV pulled off onto the shoulder at the 37-mile marker. Police say the driver was going 97 mph in the 70-posted zone.

According to police, the trooper approached the SUV’s passenger side and stopped the driver was non-compliant with the trooper’s requests. The SUV then sped off which caused the passenger side door to close on the trooper.

The trooper was caught in the door and dragged about 3 miles as the SUV drove up to 115 mph while continuing to drive south on I-295. The vehicle then hit two tractor-trailers and then crashed near the Creighton Road exit.

The driver fled by foot from the scene.

A search perimeter was immediately established and at around 6:18 p.m., the male suspect was apprehended with the assistance of Henrico County Police near Cold Harbor Road.

The 38-year-old man faces multiple charges pending at this time.

Police also say a handgun was found inside the SUV.

The trooper was treated for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

