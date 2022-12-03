Saturday Forecast: Light rain this morning, breezy and mild afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Light rain moves out of Central Virginia early this afternoon, dry and cooler Sunday. More rain is possible Tuesday through Friday.

Saturday: Light rain showers this morning, drying out by 2 pm. Breezy and mild afternoon. Winds south 10-15 mph with 25-30 mph gusts. Highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid-50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with light rain possible at any point throughout the day. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Cloudy with light scattered showers. Lows near 50, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Cloudy, light rain possible beginning in the afternoon. Lows near 50, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy. A chance for a few rain showers, mainly in the morning. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

