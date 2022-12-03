Man arresting for fatally shooting woman in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man is now behind bars following a fatal shooting in Petersburg.

Petersburg police were called to the 100 Block of Perry Street at the Perry Street Loft Apartments shortly after 9 p.m. On Friday, Dec. 2 due to reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived they found a woman suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police say the suspect identified as Justin Rawlings, was on the scene when police arrived and taken into custody.

Rawlins has been charged with Second-degree Murder and Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is currently being held until his appearance in court.

