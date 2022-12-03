Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Man arresting for fatally shooting woman in Petersburg

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man is now behind bars following a fatal shooting in Petersburg.

Petersburg police were called to the 100 Block of Perry Street at the Perry Street Loft Apartments shortly after 9 p.m. On Friday, Dec. 2 due to reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived they found a woman suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police say the suspect identified as Justin Rawlings, was on the scene when police arrived and taken into custody.

Rawlins has been charged with Second-degree Murder and Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is currently being held until his appearance in court.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trooper was caught in the door and dragged about 3 miles as the SUV drove up to 115 mph...
VSP trooper dragged by SUV along I-295 in Henrico, suspect arrested
The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the...
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says
Police say Kimora Fagbewesa, 18, hit the deputy as he went to approach her car during a traffic...
Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting in a Henrico Walmart parking lot.
News to Know for Dec. 2: Teen shot to death in Walmart parking lot; First Mpox death in Va.; RVA & Shockoe Illuminates return

Latest News

Police say the suspect has been charged with second-degree murder after fatally shooting a...
Man arresting for fatally shooting woman in Petersburg
The 38-year-old man faces multiple charges pending at this time.
Suspect arrested after dragging state trooper on I-295
The trooper was caught in the door and dragged about 3 miles as the SUV drove up to 115 mph...
VSP trooper dragged by SUV along I-295 in Henrico, suspect arrested
Shipping companies brace for holiday mailing rush
Shipping companies brace for holiday mailing rush