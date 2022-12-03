Interstate bridge opening expected to cause heavy traffic along I-95 north near Fredericksburg Dec. 5 - 7

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Motorists should expect delays on I-95 going northbound near Fredericksburg due to the opening of a new interstate bridge over the Rappahannock River.

Starting on Monday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. through Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 4:30 a.m., construction will begin to support the opening of an interstate bridge located at mile marker 132, between the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County.

Motorists who are planning to pass through the Fredericksburg area between Dec. 5 - 7 are asked to seek alternate routes to avoid heavy traffic or major delays.

Traffic is expected to start north of Thornburg exit 118 on I-95 in Spotsylvania County.

Travelers with destinations north of Washington, D.C, should detour at Carmel Church exit 104 in Caroline County, and travel Route 207 eastbound to Route 301 northbound to avoid delay.

Lanes headed northbound of Route 3 Exit 130 in Fredericksburg will begin to close at 5 p.m. on Monday and reopen on Tuesday, Dec 6 at 4:30 a.m. in a new traffic pattern.

A single lane will close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday near the Falmouth/Warrenton Exit 133 off-ramp in Stafford. Centreport Parkway exit 136 is suggested to access Route 17 in Stafford

All lanes including Falmouth/Warrenton exit 133 will reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 4:30 a.m. Northbound traffic using the Falmouth/Warrenton exit 133 will use a temporary off-ramp beginning at mile marker 131, crossing the existing Rappahannock River bridge.

Weather conditions may postpone this work. If delayed, the work zone may occur on Dec. 6 - 8 or Dec. 7 - 9, or if postponed to the following week, on either Dec. 12 - 14, Dec. 13 - 15, or Dec. 14 - 16.

Virginia State Police will assist with traffic control and towing equipment will be available to assist with quick incident clearance or removal of disabled vehicles.

The $132 million I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project is adding three additional travel lanes on the busiest segment of I-95 in the Fredericksburg area, which carries around 150,000 vehicles a day.

The bridge will be opening in December however the project will not be complete until spring 2024.

Construction will continue over the next 18 months to finish the local travel lanes and to perform maintenance on the existing northbound Rappahannock River bridge while it is closed.

