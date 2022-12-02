Angel Tree
Virginia hemp panel suggests tougher rules on unregulated THC products

An image of a Delta-8 THC product included in a presentation to a state hemp task force by the...
By Graham Moomaw
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A state task force studying the rise of unregulated cannabis products in Virginia is recommending stricter rules for businesses selling hemp-based delta-8 THC products that technically aren’t marijuana but produce a similar high when eaten or smoked.

Virginia’s piecemeal approach to legalizing marijuana has led to major enforcement gaps, with convenience stores and smoke shops offering a variety of difficult-to-classify products in the continued absence of state-sanctioned retail marijuana sales for recreational use.

The General Assembly created a task force this year to get a better handle on hemp-derived edibles and inhaled products that, unlike CBD, can get users high, but usually with a milder effect. A lengthy report the task force delivered last month points to possible legislation state lawmakers will take up when they return to Richmond next month.

Businesses that sell delta-8 products, the task force concluded, should have to apply for a permit and face tougher civil penalties for breaking the rules.

