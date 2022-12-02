Angel Tree
Va. Beach bus driver accused of driving while intoxicated

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia Beach school bus driver has now been fired for allegedly driving more than 30 students while intoxicated.

WAVY reports that Wayne Tomlin Jr. was charged this week, nearly a month after the alleged incident.

Those charges include driving a commercial vehicle under the influence of alcohol and drinking or possessing alcohol on a school bus.

Court documents state that the driver’s blood alcohol level was 0.147. The legal limit in Virginia is .08.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

