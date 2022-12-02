Police search for two suspects accused of breaking into Chesterfield vape shop

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing from a Chesterfield business last week.

Recognize these two? They broke into the Janty Vapor Shop on Hull Sreet Road on 11/27 and stole items from the store. If you know who they are, your tip could earn a cash reward. Contact @CrimeSolversCCH at 804-748-0660 or https://t.co/0Onhvct1FP. pic.twitter.com/glTLxe2yr3 — Chesterfield Police (@CCPDVa) December 2, 2022

Police say the suspects broke into the Janty Vapor Shop on Hull Street Road on Nov. 27.

The suspects stole items from the store, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

