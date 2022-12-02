Police search for two suspects accused of breaking into Chesterfield vape shop
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing from a Chesterfield business last week.
Police say the suspects broke into the Janty Vapor Shop on Hull Street Road on Nov. 27.
The suspects stole items from the store, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
