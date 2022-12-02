Angel Tree
Police search for two suspects accused of breaking into Chesterfield vape shop

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing from a Chesterfield business last week.

Police say the suspects broke into the Janty Vapor Shop on Hull Street Road on Nov. 27.

The suspects stole items from the store, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

