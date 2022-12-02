News to Know for Dec. 2: Teen shot to death in Walmart parking lot; First Mpox death in Va.; RVA & Shockoe Illuminates return

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to end the work week!

Arrest Made in Shooting that Killed 17-year-old in Walmart Parking Lot

Family members have identified the victim as 17-year-old Durell Brown Jr. They say an arrest is not enough.

“You took a star out of the sky and you turned his lights off for your own personal gain. justice can’t even begin to give me closure,” Brown’s aunt said,

Family members say DJ was just a few weeks away from his 18th birthday.

The suspect, 18-year-old Javion Peroune is now facing several charges including murder. He is being held without bond.

Police Search for Waverly Triple Shooting Suspect

The Sussex County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man deputies say was involved in a deadly triple shooting in Waverly on Wednesday night.

Deputies say Shelton Hardy opened fire at a home on Railroad Avenue Wednesday night.

Two brothers died, but deputies say a woman who survived was able to identify Hardy as the shooter.

If you see Hardy, call 911.

Virginia Reports First Mpox Death

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting the first death of a person diagnosed with monkeypox, now known as Mpox in Virginia.

The patient was an adult resident of Eastern Virginia.

For most people, infection with Mpox is painful but not life-threatening.

Mpox is a preventable disease that spreads through skin-to-skin contact.

If you have been exposed to Mpox, officials recommend getting the vaccine - which is most effective within four days of exposure.

What’s Next for Virginia’s 4th Congressional District?

A truncated election is on the horizon for those living in Virginia’s fourth congressional district after McEachin's death.

Days after the death of Congressman Donald McEachin, conversations are happening among Democrats about who could fill his seat in Virginia’s fourth district.

Some of the names swirling - Henrico Delegate Lamont Bagby, Richmond State Senator Jennifer McClellan, former Petersburg Delegate Lashrecse Aird and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

The head of the state’s Republican party says they’ve had no formal talks about potential candidates.

They will leave the nominee process up to the fourth district’s Republican committee.

Last month, then-candidate Leon Benjamin only received about 35 percent of the vote on election night. However, Benjamin says he’s considering another run.

The Numbers Are In!

To help the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, NBC12 teamed up with Audacy Radio for the “36 Hours for Kids Radiothon.”

The radiothon raised $284,486.

This money will help bring the hospital’s new Wonder Tower to life. It will feature 72 inpatient beds in private rooms to give kids even better care.

An Annual Holiday Tradition Returns!

RVA and Shockoe Illuminates is back!

People can expect to see community members and shining holiday lights.

This event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kanawha Plaza located at 801 E. Canal Street.

How’s the Weather?

Today will be a mostly sunny and cool day before rain arrives to start the weekend.

Highs will be in the low 50s.

