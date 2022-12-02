Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

‘Hotels are not meant for long-term living’: Henrico hotels raising public safety concerns

Henrico Police has responded to 2,000 hotel services calls in recent years.
henrico hotels
henrico hotels(WWBT)
By Macy Moors
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hotels and motels across Henrico are raising public safety concerns for Henrico County leaders.

Henrico’s Hotel-Motel Task Force Team is now swinging into action after an uptick in crime.

According to Henrico Deputy County Manager of Public Safety Michael Feinmel, Henrico Police have logged more than two thousand service calls to hotels and motels in the last two years.

“Many of these calls for service are driven by mental health issues and driven by substance abuse issues,” he said.

Feinmel says many people are either placed there temporarily by homeless services, by crisis stabilization or due to the high cost of housing.

“This is a crisis being dealt with all across the country and specific to Virginia as well,” he said. “COVID certainly contributed to it, the moratorium or evictions contributed to it, people’s credit issues contributed to it.”

He says the Broad Street corridor and Williamsburg Road in the East End are two hot spots for residential hotel living.

“I’ll drive by, at times, a hotel and see a school bus driving by or picking up kids, and it’s just devastating,” Feinmel said. “Kids should be playing outside and running around, playing basketball, or whatever. They shouldn’t be going to a hotel room and living in a hotel room.”

He says the next steps are analyzing the socioeconomic impacts Henrico residents are facing plus helping hotels change how they do business.

Feinmel says it’s not a one size fits all approach.

“They should be for people coming in town, for visitors, for times a water heater breaks down, and they need somewhere to stay. Hotels shouldn’t be where someone is living long-term.”

Feinmeil says they’re working with Commonwealth Catholic Charities and Henrico County Community of Revitalization, Henrico Social Services and Henrico Mental Health.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Kimora Fagbewesa, 18, hit the deputy as he went to approach her car during a traffic...
Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car
There is no standard test for police to find out whether someone is too high to drive quickly.
Virginia lawmakers consider allowing police to conduct roadside drug tests
Durell Brown, 17, was killed in a shooting in a Walmart parking lot.
‘You took a star out of the sky’: Teen shot to death in Henrico Walmart parking lot
Shelton LaMarshall Hardy is considered "armed and dangerous."
2 dead, 1 hurt in Waverly shooting; suspect still at large
Police say the 18-year-old was identified as a suspect and turned himself into police...
Henrico 18-year-old arrested in connection to shooting death of 17-year-old

Latest News

Some retailers reviving layaway to help ease burden of inflation
Layaway offers shopping option that could ease burden of inflation
Shipping companies are bracing for the holiday mailing rush.
Shipping companies brace for holiday mailing rush
The Hamilton holiday presale for the show's run at Altria Theater starts Monday, Dec. 5 at 10...
Holiday presale starts Monday for ‘Hamilton’ at Altria Theater
Court records indicate a grand jury indicted Dr. Daniel Davidow last month.
Ex-children’s hospital doctor charged with sex crimes