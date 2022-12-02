Angel Tree
Holiday presale starts Monday for ‘Hamilton’ at Altria Theater

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Broadway in Richmond announces a special limited holiday presale for Hamilton kicking off Monday, Dec. 5.

The presale starts at 10 a.m. and goes through Friday, Dec. 16. The presale is only available for subscribers of the Broadway in Richmond email list.

Details and access to the holiday presale are only available to those subscribed to the Broadway In Richmond email list.

Ticket prices will range from $49.00 to $169.00 (plus applicable fees), with a select number of premium seats available from $179.00 for all performances.

The public sale is for Monday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.BroadwayInRichmond.com, in person at the Altria Theater Box Office or by calling 1-800-514-3849 (ETIX). All purchases for the Richmond engagement should be made through www.BroadwayInRichmond.com.

Hamilton is running at Altria Theater from April 11 through 23, 2023.

