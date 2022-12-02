Henrico 18-year-old arrested in connection to shooting death of 17-year-old

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico Police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a shooting in a Walmart parking lot that killed a 17-year-old Tuesday.

Police say the shooting occurred in the Walmart Supercenter in the 1500 block of N. Parham Road shortly before 7:13 p.m. on Nov. 29.

Family members confirmed Thursday, Dec. 1, that the victim was 17-year-old Durell “DJ” Brown.

Durell Brown, 17, was killed in a shooting in a Walmart parking lot. (Family photo)

After days of investigating, detectives said they determined that the shooting was an isolated incident.

Police say Javion Peroune of Henrico County turned himself into police headquarters Thursday evening. Peroune is charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held in Henrico County Jail without bond.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing, and they are looking for information from anyone who witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information can call Detective Henry at 804-501-4829 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

