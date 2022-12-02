Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Henrico 18-year-old arrested in connection to shooting death of 17-year-old

Police say the 18-year-old was identified as a suspect and turned himself into police...
Police say the 18-year-old was identified as a suspect and turned himself into police headquarters on Thursday.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico Police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a shooting in a Walmart parking lot that killed a 17-year-old Tuesday.

Police say the shooting occurred in the Walmart Supercenter in the 1500 block of N. Parham Road shortly before 7:13 p.m. on Nov. 29.

Family members confirmed Thursday, Dec. 1, that the victim was 17-year-old Durell “DJ” Brown.

Durell Brown, 17, was killed in a shooting in a Walmart parking lot.
Durell Brown, 17, was killed in a shooting in a Walmart parking lot.(Family photo)

After days of investigating, detectives said they determined that the shooting was an isolated incident.

Police say Javion Peroune of Henrico County turned himself into police headquarters Thursday evening. Peroune is charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held in Henrico County Jail without bond.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing, and they are looking for information from anyone who witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information can call Detective Henry at 804-501-4829 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Durell Brown, 17, was killed in a shooting in a Walmart parking lot.
‘You took a star out of the sky’: Teen shot to death in Henrico Walmart parking lot
Police say Kimora Fagbewesa, 18, hit the deputy as he went to approach her car during a traffic...
Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car
There is no standard test for police to find out whether someone is too high to drive quickly.
Virginia lawmakers consider allowing police to conduct roadside drug tests
A 17-year-old male is in custody after police say he allegedly shot and killed another teen in...
17-year-old in custody after teen dies in Colonial Heights shooting
Josie Cox was killed when the car she was riding in crashed into a power pole at Semmes and...
‘This hit hard’: Neighbors call for enforcement on Semmes after car accident killed RPS teen

Latest News

Last year, over $643,000 was raised to help fund the hospital’s new Wonder Tower - which is...
Annual ‘36 Hours for Kids Radiothon’ raises over $280k
High flu activity found in daycares, schools
VDH: High flu activity at daycare facilities, schools
The patient lived in the Eastern Health Region of Virginia.
Virginia reports first monkeypox death
‘We’ve been waiting for it’: Tuckahoe Park makes headway on $16mil. expansion for youth...
‘We’ve been waiting for it’: Tuckahoe Park makes headway on $16mil. expansion for youth baseball league