Friday Forecast: Sunny and chilly with rain likely tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. - Mostly sunny and cool before rain arrives to start the weekend

Friday: Mostly sunny. Increasing clouds late in the day and evening. Highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Areas of light rain during the morning, tapers around midday. Breezy and warm for December. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with light scattered showers. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of a few showers in the morning Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

FIRST ALERT: Uncertain pattern but either rain or snow is possible FRIDAY of next week (12/9)

