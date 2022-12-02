Angel Tree
Families of Virginians who died in Airbnb to take legal action

Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico City. A third friend, Courtez Hall (not pictured), was also found dead.(Source: Family photos, WTKR via CNN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - One month after two Virginians died while staying at an Airbnb in Mexico City - their families are taking legal action.

WVEC reports best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall - along with another friend - died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The families are demanding the company take responsibility for the deaths, and also install carbon monoxide detectors in every unit they rent out.

Airbnb issued a statement saying “our priority right now is supporting those impacted as authorities investigate. We stand ready to assist however we can.”

The company also said it has suspended the listing where the bodies were found and canceled upcoming reservations pending investigation.

