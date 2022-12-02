Angel Tree
Ex-children’s hospital doctor charged with sex crimes

Court records indicate a grand jury indicted Dr. Daniel Davidow last month.
By Sarah Rankin
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A prosecutor says Friday that the former medical director of a Virginia hospital that serves vulnerable children has been charged with four felony sex crimes in connection with abuse at the facility years ago.

Court records indicate a grand jury indicted Dr. Daniel Davidow last month. Davidow was the longtime medical director of the Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents in New Kent.

In a separate civil lawsuit, more than three dozen former female patients allege Davidow sexually abused them during physical exams. Davidow has previously denied the allegations.

An attorney for Davidow declined comment to The Associated Press Friday.

