Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Business is ‘hopping’ at Arkansas shop

Mochi and Nacho help out at the East By West shop. (KY3)
By Chad Plein and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3/Gray News) - At the East By West shop in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, business is “hopping.”

Mochi and Nacho, shop owner Yume Leavell’s bunnies, have never been a “hare” late for work.

Leavell has had bunnies in the shop for 22 years, ever since she got her first ones as gifts.

“I didn’t know what to do with the rabbits, and I work a lot,” Leavell said. “So I brought them to work so we could bond and play with them and stuff. And before you know it, they started pulling things from the counter.”

Instead of getting mad, Leavell got an idea: Put those bunnies to work!

Her bunnies sit at the shop’s checkout. Leavell will hand them credit cards or change. They grab them from Leavell, turn, and put them down for the customer. Leavell then hands the bunnies a paper bag that they grab, turn, and give to the customer.

Leavell says there’s not much training involved; the bunnies kind of “play it by ear.”

Mochi’s been working since last December and she has it down. Nacho has only been doing this since August and is still a work in progress.

Thankfully, there haven’t been any credit cards or dollar bills chewed up.

“Now, they might chew on the bags or the receipts,” Leavell said.

The bunnies get paid in treats. They get full medical benefits. And despite not being in a union, they get breaks to check out the guests in the store.

Another thing the bunnies have in common is they’re both adopted. Leavell has saved many bunnies over the years and given them a new lease on life.

“(Mochi) was in a cardboard box with her siblings, dumped in front of a gas station in Little Rock,” Leavell said. “(Nacho) was dumped in a park and hopped up to an animal control officer, hungry and thirsty.”

And Leavell has saved and tried training more than just bunnies.

“We had a guinea pig that worked once,” Leavell said. “Jelly Bean. She would hand out stuff.”

Thanks to Leavell, these bunnies can live “hoppily” ever after.

Leavell also has bunnies working at her other shop, Caroline’s Collectibles.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Kimora Fagbewesa, 18, hit the deputy as he went to approach her car during a traffic...
Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car
There is no standard test for police to find out whether someone is too high to drive quickly.
Virginia lawmakers consider allowing police to conduct roadside drug tests
Durell Brown, 17, was killed in a shooting in a Walmart parking lot.
‘You took a star out of the sky’: Teen shot to death in Henrico Walmart parking lot
Shelton LaMarshall Hardy is considered "armed and dangerous."
2 dead, 1 hurt in Waverly shooting; suspect still at large
Police say the 18-year-old was identified as a suspect and turned himself into police...
Henrico 18-year-old arrested in connection to shooting death of 17-year-old

Latest News

Henry Dynov-Teixeira, 8, of Somerville, presents flowers to Britain's Prince William and Kate,...
Prince William, like his father, prioritizes the environment
FILE - Takeoff, of Migos, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. A...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff
According to a study published Thursday in Biological Psychiatry: Global Open Science, the...
Study: COVID-19 pandemic stress may have aged teens’ brains faster
henrico hotels
‘Hotels are not meant for long-term living’: Henrico hotels raising public safety concerns
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Jury begins deliberations in Harvey Weinstein rape trial