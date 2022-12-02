Annual ‘36 Hours for Kids Radiothon’ raises over $280k

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The annual ‘36 Hours for Kids Radiothon’ raised $284,486 to bring the Wonder Tower at VCU’s Children’s Hospital to life.

Last year, over $643,000 was raised to help fund the hospital’s new Wonder Tower - which is scheduled to open in the spring of 2023.

To learn more about the radiothon and to make a donation online, click here.

