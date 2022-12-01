‘You took a star out of the sky’: Teen shot to death in Henrico Walmart parking lot

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating a shooting in a Walmart parking lot that left a teen boy dead Tuesday evening.

Police say the shooting occurred in the Walmart Supercenter in the 1500 block of N. Parham Road shortly before 7:13 p.m. on Nov. 29.

Family members confirmed Thursday that the victim was 17-year-old, Durell Brown.

His mother, LaTisha Vaughn, says the teen went by DJ and that the night he died, he stopped by her house and told her and his aunt that he loved them and that he was going to record music.

She says she was shocked to learn her son was shot in a seemingly random Walmart parking lot.

She says whoever pulled the trigger stole someone special.

Durell Brown, 17, was killed in a shooting in a Walmart parking lot. (Family photo)

“You took a star out of the sky, and you turned his lights off for your own personal gain. Justice can’t even begin to give me closure,” Vaughn said.

After days of investigating, detectives said they determined that the shooting was an isolated incident. At this time, police have not mentioned suspects or arrests, but they say this is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call Detective C. Henry at 804-501-4829. or call Henrico Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.