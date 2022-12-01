Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

What’s next for Virginia’s fourth congressional district

A truncated election is on the horizon for those living in Virginia’s fourth congressional...
A truncated election is on the horizon for those living in Virginia’s fourth congressional district, after the death of a congressman.(AP Photo/J. David Ake)
By Henry Graff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A truncated election is on the horizon for those living in Virginia’s fourth congressional district, after the death of a congressman.

“The action is on the democratic side. This district is very substantially democratic and it’s highly highly likely that a democrat will be elected to succeed Don McEachin,” said Larry Sabato, UVa Center for Politics.

For Democrats, a number of potential names to run are swirling around including Henrico Delegate Lamont Bagby, Richmond State Senator Jennifer McClellan, former Petersburg Delegate Lashrecse Aird and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

“So you have to give time for people to campaign but you also want to have somebody in that seat quickly so the constituents in the fourth are not unrepresented,” said U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, (D) Virginia.

Another potential contender, according to democrats, is Colette McEachin. The Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney shares her late husband’s name and is no stranger to politics.

“Certainly the widow would be the first choice if indeed she wants to run and that doesn’t guarantee that the field would be cleared,” said Sabato.

The head of the state’s Republican party says they’ve had no formal talks about potential candidates, and will leave the nominee process up to the Fourth District’s Republican Committee.

“This is a very truncated process and will involve a lower turnout universe if voters but nonetheless it will command a lot of attention,” said Rich Anderson, Republican Party of Virginia.

Last month, then-candidate Leon Benjamin only received about 35% of the vote on election night. But, Benjamin confirms to NBC12 that he is considering another run.

“We will see if former candidate Leon Benjamin makes a decision to run or not,” said Anderson.

Meanwhile, Sabato says it’s important to have an election sooner rather than later. A new congress comes to power next month with some early critical votes.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Durell Brown, 17, was a student at Henrico High School.
Teen shot to death in Henrico Walmart parking lot
Police say Kimora Fagbewesa, 18, hit the deputy as he went to approach her car during a traffic...
Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car
There is no standard test for police to find out whether someone is too high to drive quickly.
Virginia lawmakers consider allowing police to conduct roadside drug tests
A 17-year-old male is in custody after police say he allegedly shot and killed another teen in...
17-year-old in custody after teen dies in Colonial Heights shooting
First responders say that injuries have been reported in the crash on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Injuries reported in Henrico crash; Dumbarton Road reopens

Latest News

Durell Brown, 17, was a student at Henrico High School.
Teen shot to death in Henrico Walmart parking lot
Some retailers reviving layaway to help ease burden of inflation
Some retailers reviving layaway to help ease burden of inflation
Some retailers reviving layaway to help ease burden of inflation
Jada Byers has become the first football player in the program's history to be named a finalist...
VUU football player named finalist for Harlon Hill Award