‘We’ve been waiting for it’: Tuckahoe Park makes headway on $16mil. expansion for youth baseball league

The millions of dollars will compensate for the growing number of Tuckahoe Little League players.
The millions of dollars will compensate for the growing number of Tuckahoe Little League players.(WWBT)
By Macy Moors
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCKAHOE, Va. (WWBT) - One Henrico County park is making headway on its multi-million dollar expansion.

The Tuckahoe Park in the far West End will be getting major upgrades and renovations starting next year for its youth baseball league.

The $16 million expansion will include two new turf baseball fields, a new park entrance off John Rolfe Parkway, a new park access street, lighting and more.

“We have a beautiful park here at Tuckahoe Park, and with this expansion, it’s only going to get better,” Tuckahoe Little League President Brydon DeWitt said.

Project funding was approved in the 2016 Henrico County Bond Referendum.

The millions of dollars will compensate for the growing number of Tuckahoe Little League players, which DeWitt says has doubled in recent years.

DeWitt says spring baseball enrollment increased from 1,150 to 1,400 players between 2019 and 2022, while fall ball enrollment increased from 450 to 806 players.

“We have so many players that for practices, we have to use off-site fields. So, Henrico County gives us middle school fields and off-site fields for practices during the season,” DeWitt said.

Also on deck will be a new playground, batting cages, bathrooms, picnic shelters and a rebound wall.

These renovations that County Board of Supervisor Chair Patricia O’Bannon says will help attract more sports tourism and tournaments and drive up Henrico’s economic revenue.

“It’s good for the hotels. It’s good for the restaurants. We’ve been waiting for it. It’s just really exciting now that we’re actually going to have it started,” O’Bannon said.

According to Richmond Region Tourism Data, Henrico County ranks number one in 2021 visitor spending by a landslide.

“When you get out here and see kids at this beautiful park, and you see the fields filled with kids just playing ball, it really is just so rewarding,” DeWitt said.

They won’t start breaking ground on construction until around June 2023. The project could take as long as a year to complete.

O’Bannon says they’re still determining what to do with the upcoming youth baseball seasonal games.

