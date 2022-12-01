Angel Tree
Walmart CEO releases memo honoring victims of Chesapeake mass shooting

This combination of photos provided by the Chesapeake, Va., Police Department shows who...
This combination of photos provided by the Chesapeake, Va., Police Department shows who Chesapeake police identified as six victims of a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at a Walmart store in Chesapeake. (Chesapeake Police Department via AP)(Chesapeake Police Department via AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been just over a week since a Walmart employee opened fire on his colleagues in Chesapeake - killing six people, and leaving a community absolutely torn.

WAVY reports that Walmart’s CEO John Furner sent out a company-wide memo detailing those employees who lost their lives, and how the chain will honor their memory.

Randy Blevins worked as an overnight stock associate and never missed a day of work in 29 years. He leaves behind his best friend Teresa and three stepdaughters.

Fernando “Jesus” Chavez-Barron was an 11th-grade honors student. He had just started working at the store as a front-end associate to help his family. He used his first paycheck to buy gifts for his mother.

Lorenzo Gamble was a 15-year veteran at the store - working as a custodian. He leaves behind two sons, with whom he loved to watch football.

Tyneka Johnson worked as an overnight associate and loved to dance. She dreamed of attending college soon.

Overnight associate Kellie Pyle leaves behind her two children, a granddaughter, and a fiancé.

Brian Pendleton worked for 10 years as a custodian. He always arrived early and loved to joke with his colleagues.

In that same memo, Walmart’s CEO said the Chesapeake store will remain closed for the foreseeable future. However, all associates will continue to be paid.

He also says The Walmart Foundation will contribute $1 million dollars to the United Way of South Hampton Roads ‘Hope & Healing Fund.’ The fund helps support those impacted by the shooting and the broader community.

