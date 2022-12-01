Angel Tree
VUU football player named finalist for Harlon Hill Award

Jada Byers has become the first football player in the program's history to be named a finalist...
Jada Byers has become the first football player in the program's history to be named a finalist for the award.(Virginia Union University)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The football program at Virginia Union University is celebrating a first - one of its football players has been named a finalist for the Harlon Hill Award.

VUU’s running back Jada Byers is one of nine finalists for the award.

Byers led the nation by rushing for a CIAA-record 1,829 yards and gathering a nation-best 2,256 all-purpose yards this past season.

“Proud is an understatement at this point, Jada deserves every accolade he has received,” said VUU Head Football Coach Dr. Alvin Parker. “The end-of-the-year awards signify the accomplishments we have made as a program. Jada is a big part of our program, and he models what it is to be a student-athlete at VUU. This is not only huge for Virginia Union but for the whole HBCU community.”

The winner of the 2022 award will be announced on Dec. 16.

The Hill trophy is named for Harlon Hill - the former University of North Alabama standout who played for the Chicago Bears.

