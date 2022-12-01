Thursday Forecast: Mostly sunny and chilly
Dry end to the week, rain expected Saturday morning
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mainly sunny and cool before our next chance for rain arrives this weekend
Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the low 50s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light morning rain, drier afternoon and evening. Lows near 40, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs near 50.
Monday: Partly sunny with a shower possible Monday night. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-050s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with light scattered showers. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-50s.
