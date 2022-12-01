Three Notch’d waiting to begin construction at former brewery in Nellysford

Angel Tree
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
NELLYSFORD, Va. (WVIR) - Three Notch’d Brewing Company is currently awaiting a special use permit to begin construction at the former Wild Wolf Brewing building in Nellysford.

After the renovation, Three Notch’d is looking to add a distillery to the new space to expand its offerings.

“That’s going to be the primary focus of the production down there, in addition to launching a non-alcoholic beer brand as well. It affords us some additional capacity, because we are running out of that here in Charlottesville,” Three Notch’d Brewing Company President Scott Roth said.

Three Notch’d hopes that if everything goes as planned, the new distillery will be up and running by the spring of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

