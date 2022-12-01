Angel Tree
Teen shot to death in Henrico Walmart parking lot

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating a shooting in a Walmart parking lot that left a teen boy dead Tuesday evening.

Police say the shooting occurred in the Walmart Supercenter in the 1500 block of N. Parham Road shortly before 7:13 p.m. on Nov. 29.

Family members confirmed Thursday that the victim was 17-year-old Durell Brown, who was a student at Henrico High School.

Durell Brown, 17, was a student at Henrico High School.
Durell Brown, 17, was a student at Henrico High School.(Family photo)

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call Detective C. Henry at 804-501-4829.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

