Road closures, no parking zones for Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

The following streets will be closed from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The following streets will be closed from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The 39th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade is Saturday and numerous street closures and “No Parking” zones will be in effect according to Richmond Police.

The parade will begin at 10:15 a.m. at the Science Museum of Virginia and continue east on Broad Street toward Seventh Street. Parade organizers say more than 100,000 spectators from across Virginia attend annually.

Major city thoroughfares like Broad Street and Leigh Street will be affected. “No Parking” zones along the route will go into effect beginning at 3 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 until 3 p.m.

The following roads will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. and remain in effect until approximately 3:00 p.m.

  • West Broad Street between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and North 8th Street (both sides)
  • DMV Drive between West Broad and West Leigh Streets
  • West Leigh Street between Hermitage Road and North Arthur Ashe Boulevard
  • North 7th Street between East Broad and Jackson Streets
  • East Leigh Street between North 4th and 9th Streets
  • East Marshall between North 3rd and 7th Streets

The following locations are no parking locations:

  • 900 Block of Terminal Place /Entire Block (Both Sides)
  • Broad Street (Both Sides) between Terminal Place & North 8th Street
  • DMV Drive between West Broad and Leigh Street
  • West Leigh Street between Hermitage Road and Arthur Ashe Boulevard
  • North Harrison Street between West Broad and West Marshall Street
  • Lodge Street between Broad and Marshall Street
  • North 6th Street between East Broad and Marshall Street
  • North 7th Street between East Broad and Jackson Street
  • East Marshall Street between North 3rd and North 7th Street
  • East Clay Street between North 7th & 8th Street
  • East Leigh Street between North 4th and North 9th Street

