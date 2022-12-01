Richmond International TSA stops man from bringing gun onto flight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man was caught at Richmond International Airport by TSA officers with a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag Thursday morning.

TSA officers stopped the Augusta County man on Dec. 1 when his carry-on bag triggered an alarm in the security checkpoint X-ray unit. TSA officials alerted airport police, who confiscated the handgun and cited the man for a weapons violation.

TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty for traveling with guns at checkpoints. This penalty applies to travelers regardless of their concealed handgun carry permit status. Members of TSA PreCheck who travel with a gun in carry-on baggage will lose that privilege.

Passengers can only travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case and packed separately from ammunition. Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

So far this year, 20 guns have been caught by TSA.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.