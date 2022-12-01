News to Know for Dec. 1: Fmr. Va. State Trooper posed as teen online to extort girl; 18-year-old hits deputy with car; The Park at RVA opens

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for Thursday!

Fmr. VA State Trooper Posed as Teen Online to Sexually Extort Girl

The suspect drove across country and killed a 15-year-old girl's mother and grandparents, authorities said. (CNN, KABC, KCAL, KCBS, RIVERSIDE PD)

Police in California says 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards from Chesterfield posed as a 17-year-old while talking to a 15-year-old girl in California.

It eventually turned into an ongoing relationship according to police.

Edwards then drove from his Virginia home to California, killed the girl’s family, set their home on fire, and kidnapped the teen.

“This is yet another horrific reminder of the predators existing online who prey on our children,” Chief Larry Gonzalez said.

Police say the cause of death remains under investigation but added they were not killed in the fire.

18-year-old Arrested for Attempted Capital Murder

Police say an 18-year-old is now behind bars after she allegedly hit a sheriff’s deputy with her car.

It all happened Tuesday afternoon at a routine traffic stop, according to police. Kimora Fagbewesa was being pulled over for reckless driving.

That’s when police say Fagbewesa hit the deputy with her car, sped away, and hit another car in the process.

Police say she pulled into a car wash where she and another juvenile passenger ran away into the woods.

The passenger was found later that day, and the driver was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Baltimore, Maryland.

She now faces multiple felony charges including attempted capital murder - and 2 hit and run charges.

The deputy was sent to the hospital - but has since been released.

VDH Reports First Pediatric Flu Death

sickness flu generic (WILX)

A child in Virginia has died from the flu.

VDH says the child lived in the southwest portion of the state and was under the age of 12.

No further details were released.

This is the first pediatric flu death in Virginia so far this season.

The Park at RVA Now Open!

A new place for fun and games, now open in Richmond's Diamond District.

A new food and entertainment spot in the river city is now open for business.

The Park RVA opened its doors for the first time yesterday afternoon.

It has lots of options for dining and entertainment, including duck pin bowling and even mini-golf.

The Park at RVA will be open five days a week Wednesday through Sunday.

How’s the Weather?

Today will be mainly sunny and cool before our next chance for rain arrives this weekend.

Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.