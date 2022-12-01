Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Hopewell Police partners with VSP to curb recent uptick in violent crime

By John Hood
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - As Hopewell Police manages a recent uptick in violent crimes like many other agencies around the Commonwealth, Virginia State Police is stepping in to help.

Wednesday night, during a specially called community meeting on crime Chief of Police A.J. Starke, told community members steps his department is taking to end this trend.

Part of the solution, he said, will happen in the next few weeks by updating technology around the city to stop criminals.

“The direction that we’re going here in Hopewell is going to be a game changer,” Starke said. “You will no longer be able to drive a stolen vehicle through Hopewell undetected.”

The chief would not go into much detail about the technology because he does not want to tip off any criminals.

Another quick fix that has already started is the assistance of the Virginia State Police, while the Hopewell Police Department is facing a staffing shortage of 12 officers.

“You will see an extra presence of uniformed officers in Hopewell, starting immediately, so there will be that extra presence,” Norman Gray, with VSP, said.

As Virginia State Police battles a staffing shortage of its own, law enforcement is asking the community to step forward if they know any information about a crime.

They’re also asking neighbors to be a more significant part of the community, either if be volunteering or mentoring, to try and end a recent trend.

“There is a gang problem in Hopewell, yes there is,” Gray said. “It is a phenomenon right now with 14, 15, 16-year-olds.”

Community members also spoke to the chief about their concerns about transparency when crimes happen.

“It’s scary even to go to the grocery store because we’re hearing about the shootings,” a speaker said. “We’re hearing them from the TV stations first, not from y’all.”

Others expressed their frustration with gun violence and one of the most recent shootings that killed 16-year-old Ty’rae Clanton.

“It takes a community, and we need to start telling our children no and hell no,” a speaker said.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one man was found dead at the scene.
One man dead after a shooting in Henrico Walmart parking lot
U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin died Monday, Nov. 28.
‘Virginia has lost a great leader’: U.S. Rep. McEachin dies
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 9100 block of Midlothian Turnpike near...
Man dies after car crashes into tree on Midlothian Turnpike
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Construction fencing is going up around the location of a new Sheetz gas station at the...
Demolition for gas station underway in south Richmond despite neighborhood opposition

Latest News

As Hopewell Police manages a recent uptick in violent crimes like many other agencies around...
Hopewell Police partners with VSP to curb recent uptick in violent crime
The woman was arrested in Baltimore, Maryland after escaping a police perimeter.
Virginia woman charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car
Police say Kimora Fagbewesa, 18, hit the deputy as he went to approach her car during a traffic...
Virginia woman charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car
Josie Cox was killed when the car she was riding in crashed into a power pole at Semmes and...
‘This hit hard’: Neighbors call for enforcement on Semmes after car accident killed RPS teen