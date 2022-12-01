Hopewell Police partners with VSP to curb recent uptick in violent crime

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - As Hopewell Police manages a recent uptick in violent crimes like many other agencies around the Commonwealth, Virginia State Police is stepping in to help.

Wednesday night, during a specially called community meeting on crime Chief of Police A.J. Starke, told community members steps his department is taking to end this trend.

Part of the solution, he said, will happen in the next few weeks by updating technology around the city to stop criminals.

“The direction that we’re going here in Hopewell is going to be a game changer,” Starke said. “You will no longer be able to drive a stolen vehicle through Hopewell undetected.”

The chief would not go into much detail about the technology because he does not want to tip off any criminals.

Another quick fix that has already started is the assistance of the Virginia State Police, while the Hopewell Police Department is facing a staffing shortage of 12 officers.

“You will see an extra presence of uniformed officers in Hopewell, starting immediately, so there will be that extra presence,” Norman Gray, with VSP, said.

As Virginia State Police battles a staffing shortage of its own, law enforcement is asking the community to step forward if they know any information about a crime.

They’re also asking neighbors to be a more significant part of the community, either if be volunteering or mentoring, to try and end a recent trend.

“There is a gang problem in Hopewell, yes there is,” Gray said. “It is a phenomenon right now with 14, 15, 16-year-olds.”

Community members also spoke to the chief about their concerns about transparency when crimes happen.

“It’s scary even to go to the grocery store because we’re hearing about the shootings,” a speaker said. “We’re hearing them from the TV stations first, not from y’all.”

Others expressed their frustration with gun violence and one of the most recent shootings that killed 16-year-old Ty’rae Clanton.

“It takes a community, and we need to start telling our children no and hell no,” a speaker said.

