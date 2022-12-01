Henrico Police: Medical emergency may have been factor in crash

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A possible medical emergency and speed may have been factors in a crash on Wednesday afternoon on Cedar Fork Road.

A witness told police they saw a Chevrolet Equinox traveling north on Cedar Fork Road at a high rate of speed just before 4 p.m. The vehicle then ran off the roadway and struck several trees.

The Henrico Police Department says the driver of the Equinox - 59-year-old Marie Antoinette Woodfolk - was extricated from the vehicle and later died at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

