Henrico Police: Medical emergency may have been factor in crash

A witness told a Henrico police officer that they saw a Chevrolet Equinox traveling north on Cedar Fork Road at a high rate of speed.((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A possible medical emergency and speed may have been factors in a crash on Wednesday afternoon on Cedar Fork Road.

A witness told police they saw a Chevrolet Equinox traveling north on Cedar Fork Road at a high rate of speed just before 4 p.m. The vehicle then ran off the roadway and struck several trees.

The Henrico Police Department says the driver of the Equinox - 59-year-old Marie Antoinette Woodfolk - was extricated from the vehicle and later died at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

