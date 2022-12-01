Angel Tree
Entertainment venue The Park at RVA opens in Diamond District

The 55,000 square-foot venue includes food, drink and entertainment options
A new place for fun and games, now open in Richmond's Diamond District.
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Park at RVA, a new food, drink and entertainment venue in the Diamond District, opened for business on Wednesday afternoon.

The venue is owned by a group of investors led by Basim Mansour, president of HVAC company Michael and Son.

The Park at RVA includes a mini golf course.
Orcun Turkay, manager of the Park at RVA, took NBC12 on a tour of the new facility before the grand opening.

“It means a lot,” Turkay said. “It’s been hard at work in the past two years working on this project.”

The $8 million project includes a 60-foot main bar, 18 duckpin bowling lanes, virtual golf bays, mini golf, an indoor beer garden and a food hall.

Within the space, Turkay said there will be live music and a D.J. There’s also an auditorium with 247 seats Turkay said would be used for a comedy club and meeting space.

The Park at RVA includes 18 lanes of duck pin bowling.
“There’s something for everyone, definitely,” Turkay said.

The vision for this multi-million project was developed two years ago.

“After COVID, this place got vacated because it was a call center. That’s what triggered the whole thing. The space became empty, and then our main partner, Basim, wanted to reutilize this space in a different way,” Turkay told NBC12.

Turkay said he’s grateful the idea for the space became a reality

“Being able to staff almost 100 employees with us and hopefully more and more to come,” he said. “It’s been a blessing for us.”

The Park at RVA features a mini golf course inside.
Turkay is also grateful to have the Park at RVA within a growing part of the River City.

“We’re fortunate to be in that neighborhood that city has a lot of plans for, and then we’re excited to see the entire Diamond District come together within the next couple of years, so we’re very excited about that,” he said.

The Park at RVA will be open Wednesday through Sunday at the times below:

  • Wednesday and Thursday: 4 p.m.-12 a.m.
  • Friday: 4-2 a.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m.- 2 a.m.
  • Sunday: 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

The Park at RVA said guests of all ages are welcome before 7 p.m., after which patrons must be 21 and over.

The address for the Park at RVA is 2601 Durham Street, Richmond, VA 23220.

The Park at RVA has several food, entertainment, and food options.
"The Park at RVA" grand opening
