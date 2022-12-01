Chesterfield leaders dedicate fire station serving “one of the fastest growing” districts

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Inside the Magnolia Green Fire Station off Woolridge Road, Chesterfield leaders gathered to dedicate the facility.

The dedication ceremony was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the station opened on Dec. 14, 2020 to meet the growing needs of the community.

Chesterfield leaders cut the ribbon to dedicate the Magnolia Green fire station. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

“The first reference of a projected future need for a fire station in Magnolia Green and the surrounding communities can be found as far back as the county’s 1995 public facilities plan,” said Chesterfield Fire and EMS Chief Loy Senter during the ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

Chief Senter said this fire station is serving the Magnolia Green district, which he said is “one of the fastest growing” areas in Chesterfield.

“There are over 22,000 residents that live in this area of the county and it continues to grow,” Chief Senter told NBC12.

Through this fire station, Chief Senter said they’ve been able to improve response times.

“Before this station opened, the first arriving fire crews and ambulances would come from the Clover Hill Fire Station on Hull Street Road,” he said. “Opening this fire station has, on average, improved response times by 10 minutes or more depending on the time of day and location of the incident.”

Chief Senter also said the floor plan of this station “meets the needs of a more, diverse workforce.”

“We have individual sleeping rooms and it also allows us to better manage fatigue among responders,” he said.

The building would also allow first responders to expand their operations down the line.

“For example, we can add another bay on the end of the building, we can add additional sleeping rooms,” he said.

In this building, Chief Senter said there are many features that “will be in the prototypical design in all future fire stations in Chesterfield County.”

“Fire stations typically serve communities for anywhere from 50 to 75 years, so a lot of change can happen in that community over that time, so you need to be able to grow and adapt with the community and this floor plan will allow us to do that,” he said.

In the bond referendum passed in November, there’s also a slate of renovation, replacement and expansion projects for a handful of fire stations in Chesterfield.

