2 people charged in Henrico homicide after man found dead near a stairwell

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two men were arrested Wednesday more than two weeks after a man was found shot to death near a stairwell in Henrico.

Henrico police were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. Nov. 15 to the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man near a stairwell suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers attempted to revive the man - 38-year-old Ronnie James Snead of Henrico - but he died at the scene from his injuries.

On Nov. 30, police say Cornelius Lamont Carrington, 44, of Richmond, and Jerome Dominick Carrington, 40, of Henrico, were arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Cornelius Lamont Carrington (left) and Jerome Dominick Carrington face charges of 2nd-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.(Henrico County Police Department)

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

