2 dead, 1 hurt in Waverly shooting; suspect still at large

Shelton LaMarshall Hardy is considered "armed and dangerous."
Shelton LaMarshall Hardy is considered "armed and dangerous."
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAVERLY, Va. (WWBT) - The Sussex County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man whom they say was involved in a deadly triple shooting in Waverly Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Railroad Avenue around 10:20 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found three victims with gunshot wounds inside the home.

Deputies say two men were pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman was injured. The woman told investigators the shooter was Shelton LaMarshall Hardy of Surry County.

Hardy is wanted for two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information about where Hardy is can call police at (434) 597-4400.

