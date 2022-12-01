2 dead, 1 hurt in Waverly shooting; suspect still at large
WAVERLY, Va. (WWBT) - The Sussex County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man whom they say was involved in a deadly triple shooting in Waverly Wednesday night.
Deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Railroad Avenue around 10:20 p.m. for the report of a shooting.
When deputies arrived, they found three victims with gunshot wounds inside the home.
Deputies say two men were pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman was injured. The woman told investigators the shooter was Shelton LaMarshall Hardy of Surry County.
Hardy is wanted for two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
He is considered “armed and dangerous.”
Anyone with information about where Hardy is can call police at (434) 597-4400.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.