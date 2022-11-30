Angel Tree
Youngkin donates fourth-quarter salary to Petersburg nonprofit

By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Governor Glenn Youngkin announced he is donating his fourth-quarter salary to Pathways in Petersburg on Wednesday.

Pathways started in 1995 as Petersburg Urban Ministries and changed its name in 2008 to serve people from low-income backgrounds in Petersburg and the surrounding region.

Youngkin and his administration made the City of Petersburg a priority, and he says Pathways’ efforts will go a long way toward reaching that goal.

“Pathways is a great local resource that is having a profound impact and changing lives in Petersburg,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “They provide comprehensive and sustainable solutions to unique challenges in Petersburg and serve as a prime example of our shared goal for the Partnership for Petersburg.”

Since 2001, Pathways has provided participants with workforce development training, life skills coaching and financial education.

“Focusing on workforce preparedness, particularly of young Virginians, is an essential endeavor,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “I’m grateful for the vital services that Pathways provides to the Petersburg community and especially encouraged to see strong women like Juanita Epps leading these efforts.”

This quarter’s donation amounts to around $44,000. The governor has donated his entire state salary since taking office.

