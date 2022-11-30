Angel Tree
Wednesday Forecast: Rain through the morning commute, then cloudy and breezy

Cool and dry to end the week
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:08 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain this morning lasts through 9 or 10am. Then it’s cloudy and breezy during the afternoon. Dry tomorrow and Friday!

Wednesday: Rain likely through 9 or 10am. Rain tapers quickly before midday and the winds pick up. SW wind 10-20mph. Gusts 20-30mph. Rain total up to 1/2″. Highs in the low 60s. A brief shower possible around 5pm as a cold front rushes through. (Rain Chance: 100%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the low 30s, high in upper 40s

Friday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny to Cloudy with a few scattered light showers in the afternoon. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some light rain. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

