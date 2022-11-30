VCU Police search for robbery, carjacking suspects

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police are searching for two robbery and carjacking suspects.

Officers responded to VCU’s Parking Deck D at around three Tuesday afternoon.

The victim told police he was walking towards an elevator when he heard two people call for help. After stopping, the victim says the pair assaulted him, and took his car keys and other personal items.

The suspects drove away in a green 2015 Lexus.

Before the carjacking, police learned the two suspects had run off after a car accident on I-95 near Broad Street.

Police believe the suspects then ran onto campus where they committed the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

