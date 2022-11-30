Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

VCU Police arrest one in robbery, carjacking search for second suspect continues

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police arrested one man in connection to a robbery and carjacking incident. They are still searching for the second person involved.

Officers responded to VCU’s Parking Deck D at around three Tuesday afternoon.

The victim told police he was walking towards an elevator when he heard two people call for help. After stopping, the victim says the pair assaulted him, and took his car keys and other personal items.

The suspects drove away in a green 2015 Lexus.

Before the carjacking, police learned the two suspects had run off after a car accident on I-95 near Broad Street.

Police believe the two then ran onto campus where they committed the crime.

On Dec. 2, VCUPD detectives arrested one of the two alleged suspects Theodore Emanuel Carter, 21, of Richmond. Carter has been charged with conspiracy to commit carjacking, conspiracy to commit robbery and unlawful wounding.

VCUPD detectives have identified one person of interest in the investigation as Theodore...
VCUPD detectives have identified one person of interest in the investigation as Theodore Emanuel Carter, 21, of Richmond.(VCU Police)

VCU Police say this is an active investigation, and detectives are actively working to identify and locate the second suspect.

Anyone with information on Carter’s location is asked to contact VCU Police at 804-828-1196 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Kimora Fagbewesa, 18, hit the deputy as he went to approach her car during a traffic...
Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car
There is no standard test for police to find out whether someone is too high to drive quickly.
Virginia lawmakers consider allowing police to conduct roadside drug tests
Durell Brown, 17, was killed in a shooting in a Walmart parking lot.
‘You took a star out of the sky’: Teen shot to death in Henrico Walmart parking lot
Shelton LaMarshall Hardy is considered "armed and dangerous."
2 dead, 1 hurt in Waverly shooting; suspect still at large
Police say the 18-year-old was identified as a suspect and turned himself into police...
Henrico 18-year-old arrested in connection to shooting death of 17-year-old

Latest News

henrico hotels
‘Hotels are not meant for long-term living’: Henrico hotels raising public safety concerns
Some retailers reviving layaway to help ease burden of inflation
Layaway offers shopping option that could ease burden of inflation
Shipping companies are bracing for the holiday mailing rush.
Shipping companies brace for holiday mailing rush
RVA Illuminates, formerly known as Grand Illumination lights up RVA's downtown skyline for the...
Downtown skyline lights up for the holiday season!
The Hamilton holiday presale for the show's run at Altria Theater starts Monday, Dec. 5 at 10...
Holiday presale starts Monday for ‘Hamilton’ at Altria Theater