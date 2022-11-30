VCU Police arrest one in robbery, carjacking search for second suspect continues

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police arrested one man in connection to a robbery and carjacking incident. They are still searching for the second person involved.

Officers responded to VCU’s Parking Deck D at around three Tuesday afternoon.

The victim told police he was walking towards an elevator when he heard two people call for help. After stopping, the victim says the pair assaulted him, and took his car keys and other personal items.

The suspects drove away in a green 2015 Lexus.

Before the carjacking, police learned the two suspects had run off after a car accident on I-95 near Broad Street.

Police believe the two then ran onto campus where they committed the crime.

On Dec. 2, VCUPD detectives arrested one of the two alleged suspects Theodore Emanuel Carter, 21, of Richmond. Carter has been charged with conspiracy to commit carjacking, conspiracy to commit robbery and unlawful wounding.

VCU Police say this is an active investigation, and detectives are actively working to identify and locate the second suspect.

Anyone with information on Carter’s location is asked to contact VCU Police at 804-828-1196 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

