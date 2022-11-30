News to Know for Nov. 30: Survivor of Va. Walmart shooting sues; U.S. advances in World Cup; ‘36 Hours for Kids Radiothon’ returns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for Wednesday!

Man Killed in Shooting in Walmart Parking Lot

Henrico Police are working to find out what led up to a deadly shooting in a Walmart parking lot.

This happened just before seven last night at the Walmart at Regency in the county’s west end.

Police say a man was killed, and right now they do not have any suspect information.

However, investigators believe this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call Detective Henry at 804-501-4829.

Survivor of Chesapeake Walmart Shooting Files $50M Lawsuit

One week after the shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart that left six people dead and several others wounded - a survivor is now filing a $50 million lawsuit.

Donya Prioleau was in the break room when the suspect opened fire on his co-workers.

She says she feels Walmart was negligent by keeping her manager employed.

She filed a complaint against him back on Sept. 10 for bizarre and inappropriate comments he allegedly made.

The lawsuit goes on to say prior to the shooting, the gunman allegedly made statements to other employees that if he was fired he would retaliate and people would remember his name.

Walmart says right now they’re focused on supporting all of their employees and that they’re reviewing the complaint and will respond in court.

Team USA Beats Iran, Advances in World Cup

The U.S. Men's National Team kicks it into high gear, as they faced a win or go home situation in their first World Cup appearance in 8 years.

Team USA is advancing to the next round of the World Cup.

The U.S. Men’s National Soccer team defeated Iran one to zero.

The victory in the win-or-go-home match means the U.S. will play in the knockout round of 16 - a huge achievement for the U.S. program, which failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The lone goal in the match was scored by Team USA’s Christian Pulisic late in the first half.

The Americans will play the Netherlands Saturday.

Annual ‘36 Hours for Kids Radiothon’ Returns

An annual radiothon to help raise money for the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU returns on Wednesday.

The “36 Hours For Kids Radiothon” will run from Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day and air on BIG 98.5, WRVA1140, Q94, Mix 98.1, 106.5 The BEAT, and WRNL The FAN. NBC12 will be live at the event a various times during the day.

Last year, over $643,000 was raised to help fund the hospital’s new Wonder Tower - which is scheduled to open in the spring of 2023.

To learn more about the radiothon and to make a donation online, click here.

Grab the Rain Gear!

It will be a rainy morning commute today. Rain is expected to last through 9 or 10 a.m.

It will then be a cloudy and breezy afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s.

