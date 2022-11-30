Multi-vehicle crash with injuries closes Henrico road

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A multi-vehicle crash in Henrico County closed Dumbarton Road at Hermitage Road in both directions on Wednesday morning.

First responders say that injuries have been reported in the crash, which was near the intersection of Westlake Avenue and Dumbarton Road.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨

Henrico Police and @HenricoFire are currently on scene of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries near the intersection of Westlake Ave and Dumbarton Rd. Dumbarton Rd @ Hermitage Rd will be closed in both directions. Expect delays in the area for the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/4kPUeZr5La — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) November 30, 2022

There’s currently no information on what caused the crash.

