Multi-vehicle crash with injuries closes Henrico road
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A multi-vehicle crash in Henrico County closed Dumbarton Road at Hermitage Road in both directions on Wednesday morning.
First responders say that injuries have been reported in the crash, which was near the intersection of Westlake Avenue and Dumbarton Road.
There’s currently no information on what caused the crash.
