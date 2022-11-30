Man hospitalized after Henrico shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A man is now in the hospital after getting shot in Henrico Tuesday night.

On Nov. 29, Henrico Police responded to the 200 block of E. Nine Mile Road for the report of a shooting at 9:46 p.m.

Officers arrived on the scene and located an adult male who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

