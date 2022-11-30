Angel Tree
Henrico high school placed under lock and teach after student threats

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A Henrico student has been referred to the juvenile justice system after allegedly threatening the safety of everyone in the school.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, police responded to Godwin High School to help administrators after a student reported bomb threats, jeopardizing the safety of everyone in the building.

Godwin was put under lock-and-teach as officers and school personnel canvass the campus and found the student suspected of making said threats.

After investigating and clearing the school of any potential dangers, Henrico police referred the student to the juvenile justice system as a result of the threats.

Police have sought a petition for threats to bomb or damage buildings or means of transportation.

The juvenile’s identity is not being released due to their age, police say.

