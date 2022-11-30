Funeral arrangements for Congressman Donald McEachin announced

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A funeral for late congressman A. Donald McEachin will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The service will take place at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Baptist Church at 4247 Creighton Road in Richmond.

McEachin died at 61 years old of complications from colorectal cancer on Monday.

Cards for the family can be mailed to:

Post Office Box 7020, Richmond 23221

The family has asked that, in place of flowers, contributions be made to Virginia Union University’s Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology, the institution where Congressman McEachin received his Master of Divinity in 2008 and a place always close to his heart.

To contribute by mail, use the following address:

The Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology

Institutional Advancement, Attention: Deborah Alston

Virginia Union University

1500 N. Lombardy St.

Richmond, VA 23220

To make online donations, go to VUU.edu, then click on Donate. In the Designations box, click on SDP School of Theology Fund. Under Tribute Gift, Click the box indicating that this gift is in honor, memory, or support of someone. In the comments box, write, “In memory of A. Donald McEachin.”

McEachin earned his master’s of divinity from VUU in 2008.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.