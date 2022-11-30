Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Funeral arrangements for Congressman Donald McEachin announced

Donald McEachin served as the U.S. representative for Virginia's 4th congressional district...
Donald McEachin served as the U.S. representative for Virginia's 4th congressional district from 2017 until his death in November 2022.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A funeral for late congressman A. Donald McEachin will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

 The service will take place at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Baptist Church at 4247 Creighton Road in Richmond.

McEachin died at 61 years old of complications from colorectal cancer on Monday.

Cards for the family can be mailed to:

Post Office Box 7020, Richmond 23221

The family has asked that, in place of flowers, contributions be made to Virginia Union University’s Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology, the institution where Congressman McEachin received his Master of Divinity in 2008 and a place always close to his heart.

To contribute by mail, use the following address:

The Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology

Institutional Advancement, Attention: Deborah Alston

Virginia Union University

1500 N. Lombardy St.

Richmond, VA 23220

To make online donations, go to VUU.edu, then click on Donate. In the Designations box, click on SDP School of Theology Fund. Under Tribute Gift, Click the box indicating that this gift is in honor, memory, or support of someone. In the comments box, write, “In memory of A. Donald McEachin.”

McEachin earned his master’s of divinity from VUU in 2008.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one man was found dead at the scene.
One man dead after a shooting in Henrico Walmart parking lot
U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin died Monday, Nov. 28.
‘Virginia has lost a great leader’: U.S. Rep. McEachin dies
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 9100 block of Midlothian Turnpike near...
Man dies after car crashes into tree on Midlothian Turnpike
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Construction fencing is going up around the location of a new Sheetz gas station at the...
Demolition for gas station underway in south Richmond despite neighborhood opposition

Latest News

This quarter’s donation amounts to around $44,000.
Youngkin donates fourth-quarter salary to Petersburg nonprofit
Since 2001, Pathways has provided participants with workforce development training, life skills...
Youngkin donates fourth-quarter salary to Petersburg nonprofit
Donald McEachin served three terms in the U.S. House representing much of the Richmond area. He...
‘He was always there’: Tributes pour in for McEachin
Donald McEachin represented much of the Richmond area in the U.S. House of Representatives for...
Biden, Harris remember McEachin: ‘Don was a fighter’