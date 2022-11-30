Chesterfield man dies in crash over Thanksgiving weekend

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One man has died after a crash in Chesterfield over Thanksgiving weekend.

Virginia State Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on Chippenham Highway northbound near the Midlothian Turnpike exit on Nov. 25 at around 6:20 p.m.

VSP says a 2013 Cadillac Escapade was traveling north when it ran off the road and struck a tree.

The driver, Clifton L. Outlaw, 61, of Chesterfield died of his injuries at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to VSP.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

